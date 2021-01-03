Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I received an e-mail/letter from 13th Congressional District U.S. House Representative, Dr. John Joyce, saying that he would be defying the will of the people and join in an effort to keep Trump in office. Trump clearly lost the election in both the Electoral College and popular vote. Joyce says he has concerns about a free and fair election yet Joyce himself won with almost a thousand votes more than Trump did here in Adams County. Pennsylvanians chose Biden over Trump by over 80,000 votes while at the same time electing Republicans like Joyce. Joyce somehow wants to claim his own victory and yet questions the very same electoral process here in Pennsylvania that gave him the win. Joyce knows full well that there was no widespread voter fraud. Neither Joyce nor anyone else can name one person who has committed a felony and voted more than once – not one. So where is this “widespread” voter fraud? This is a hoax concocted by Trump even before the election because he knew he might lose. All legal challenges have verified that there was no fraud. Georgia even recounted the vote three time – Biden won all three times. Why is Joyce doing this? Because Trump told him to. Joyce is an intelligent man who must see the fallacy in this action. Yet Joyce is clearly disrespecting his oath of office and placing Trump over not only his party, but over his country and the United States Constitution. Joyce claims he is defending the Constitution, but he is not doing that at all, Joyce is serving Trump. Some politicians, like Joyce, will do anything, virtually anything, that Trump says. America does not need Trump. There are plenty of qualified Republicans who stand for fiscal responsibility, free trade and competition, support for our military, and who will take a stand against autocrats and dictators. Joyce, however, is willing to trade our sacred right to choose our own leaders in order to curry the favor of a strong man. Joyce is putting Trump First, not America. It is time for a real Republican. By “real” Republican I mean someone who adheres to the party’s traditional principles and values, not merely blind obedience to a would-be dictator. We need a “real” Republican to step up and challenge Joyce in the 2022 primary.
