Book banning, scholastic discourse
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In my article entitled “Library Politzei” (3-21) I expressed my concern regarding the banning of certain scholastic library books thought to pose emotional challenges to some of our most vulnerable youth, and as such, set a dangerous precedent in limiting the intellectual bandwidth of our “Best & Brightest”.
However, based on a not unexpected rejoinder, Mr Gil Gibson’s “Books and Youth” (4-4) presents the argument that such targeted censorship of books is indeed a necessary and worthwhile endeavor. In that I really have no ax to grind, and while I sincerely appreciate his readership, scholarship, and his well crafted article, I could not disagree with him more.
As an avid reader of this paper , I’m certain that Mr Gibson is familiar with the articles supporting my position on this topic, not the least of which, has recently involved the LASD which has discounted all of their respective “book banning” issues.
On its face, such restriction is unconstitutional! The SCOTUS ruling (PICO-1982) held that the First Amendment limited the power of junior and high school officials to remove or banish books from school libraries based solely on their content.
As for those students who were thought to warrant protection from books that even alluded to any “unsavory” reality, are the very same kids who have been exposed to social media for most of their lives.
And as for even suggesting that the majority of children in PA attend school primarily so as to avoid the knock of the “truancy officer”, I beg your pardon. As the epicenter of scholastic education, classrooms and libraries must remain inviolate from political theater.
Were you correct however, what would that really say, not only about the children of PA, but far more importantly, about their parents?
In summary, it would seem as though the impetus for so much “censorship”, that obviously impacts so many aspects of contemporary American life, has been primarily fomented by conservative fear.
That said, let us not forget, that not that long ago, there existed a political faction in this country that prided itself as being the “Freedom of Speech” party!
As we have all come to accept and respect disparate opinions, if most of us could agree on one if only one truth, from the ancient Greeks (350BC) to computer technology (2022AD), it would hopefully be that “INFORMATION is POWER”!
Richard Jones,
Hanover
