I chose Trane
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
When Josh Reynolds, Gettysburg Area School District’s (GASD) facilities manager made this stunning disclosure at the Sept. 6 school board meeting, you could hear a pin drop. Even though he and the business office have been asked for supporting documentation for this massive $34 million HVAC renovation project for two elementary schools, there apparently is none—no statement of work (SOW), no request for proposal (RFP) and no competing bids. Nevertheless, somehow, Mr. Reynolds has already determined that Trane is the best choice.
Worse, he has been asked by at least one board member and local taxpayers to provide the maintenance and repair records for the existing systems so it can be assessed whether wholesale replacement is actually warranted in the first place. No records have been forthcoming. And how did the administration determine that the cost should be $34 million? Was it Trane themselves that provided that estimate? Does it seem outrageously high to anyone else but me? Where is the SOW that describes the overall scope of work that would allow an independent evaluation (not by Trane) of probable cost?
Hints are that Mr. Reynolds is relying solely on the use of a state contracting process known as cooperative contracting wherein certain companies are pre-certified as acceptable providers for specific goods and services. Trane is, indeed, a certified cooperative contractor; other HVAC suppliers may be as well. Despite the district’s solicitor declaring such a contracting vehicle is “perfectly legal,” its use in no way guarantees that the buyer will get the best product at the lowest price. So, whether legal or not, for a contract of this magnitude, it is just not appropriate. For $34 million, opening the competition to multiple vendors is demanded. I, for one, want to know what is being procured (a SOW) and what suppliers are willing to provide that, and at what price (technical and cost proposals).
In the end the school board is responsible for approving this expenditure, but where is the superintendent in this? Are they really going to let this contract with no SOW, no RFP and no competition? Does the board and superintendent even understand how the process is being conducted, or its potential for gross over-expenditure, corruption and lack of sunshine laws visibility? This process needs to be put on hold until they, and the taxpayers, can be certain that this enormous expenditure is being properly managed and competed.
Bob Stilwell,
Gettysburg
