Doesn’t want kids working
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 4:33 am
In valiant efforts to restore America to its condition in 1890, several Republican state legislatures are attempting to weaken or eliminate child-labor laws so that children can work long hours in dangerous conditions. Arkansas and Missouri lead the way in this gallant effort to free corporations to enhance their bottom lines. Our nation can rejoice at the wisdom of these red states and can cheer them on. It will come as a great benefit to the nation when social security, Medicare, and medicate are relegated to the socialist waste bin; when public schools are shuttered; when libraries are a thing of the past; when bearbaiting is resumed; and when other radical notions like the right of women to vote sink in the current Republican right-wing tide.
Charles McK. Saltzman,
Aspers
