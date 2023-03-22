Disses Republicans

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This is in response to the March 10 letter to the editor titled “Condemns Democrats.” First, of all, you have to be Republican, because all they do is blame Biden. At least he didn’t cause the attack on the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, nor is he being charged for something unlawful. Also, the Hunter thing needs to be put to rest, as well as Fetterman being depressed. Millions of people suffer from depression and lots of candidates that Trump endorsed were losing from the get-go. Trump needs to face the facts that he’s a disgrace to the people of the United States and face the music.
