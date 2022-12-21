Open letter to the community
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The services and programs offered by the Salvation Army are funded entirely by donations from the local community. The Gettysburg Area Service Unit is humbled and filled with gratitude by the outpouring of support from this community during the 2022 Giving Spree and our annual red kettle campaign. The donations on our annual match day on Dec. 17 exceeded all previous years. There are still several days to go before the end of the 2022 campaign. We are grateful beyond words.
Due to the community’s generosity, last fall we were able to expand our back-to-school clothing program to give additional children new clothes for school. We are able to help more people in need with heating fuel, utility bills, rent, and emergency repairs. We are able to help homeowners as well as renters. As we head into the bitter weather of winter, we will be able to provide more people with shelter in motels during extreme weather. With this additional funding, we will still be able to send more Gettysburg area children to summer camp in the Poconos at no expense to their families even though the cost of the transportation to get them there has increased significantly. Working with other agencies, we are now able to provide more emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse.
None of this would be possible without these donations. Thank you for helping us demonstrate that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. The world has changed, our mission has not.
With humble gratitude,
Chuck Burkell, Jane Collins, Tracey Flores, Linda O’Connor, Eleanor Pella, Dorothy Puhl, Kib Roulette, Melissa Sandoe, Jed Smith and Mary Stuart Smith,
Gettysburg Area Service Committee, The Salvation Army
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.