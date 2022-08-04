Says Nason erred
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 9:09 pm
Bud Nason seems to view himself as an expert on constitutional law. His July 29 column demonstrates the error of his self-perception. In that column, Mr. Nason claims that the January 6 Committee has violated former president Donald Trump’s constitutional rights in multiple ways. He does not explain how any rights were violated other than several of those enumerated in the 6th Amendment of the U.S Constitution but he badly misreads the provisions of that amendment by ignoring the first four words of it. Those words are “In all criminal prosecutions”. The January 6 Committee is not conducting a criminal prosecution but, rather, an investigation. The Committee cannot bring criminal charges against Mr. Trump. If Mr. Trump is criminally charged by the Justice Department for his actions during or leading up to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, he will be entitled to enjoy the full range of rights accorded to him by the 6th Amendment.
Since Mr. Nason has so badly misconstrued the plain meaning of this amendment, or worse, if he knows about the amendment’s first four words but deliberately chose to ignore them to make an illegitimate point, his value as an interpreter of the Constitution is less than negligible.
Dan Doyle,
Fairfield
