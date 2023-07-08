Downtown bus parking
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Kudos to the Borough of Gettysburg for considering a new tourist bus parking program to improve downtown traffic flow and pedestrian safety. It’s a common sense approach to making it easier for everyone to traverse the square or to shop and dine downtown. And it’s also good policy when local government pivots to address changes in the business community.
The pilot program includes creating multiple bus parking spots one block off Gettysburg Square in three directions — York, Baltimore, and Carlisle streets. It’s proposed as a 90-day experimental program to see if it helps improve downtown traffic flow and pedestrian safety.
It’s a promising program, but it’s not perfect. Although it will bring additional bus parking downtown, it won’t deter buses from stopping in traffic so passengers can disembark, which bus drivers will likely do if the parking spot is too far from their passenger’s drop-off point.
If reducing traffic and improving safety is the goal, why not designate the bus parking at the new traffic congestion points downtown? For example, I would put one at The Upper Crust restaurant because they’ve been super busy with buses this summer.
Designating the bus parking spots near the congestion points is a win-win; buses can pull into the parking spot, passengers can disembark safely on the sidewalk, and traffic can keep moving. Worth a try; it is an experimental pilot program, after all.
Alison Izard,
Gettysburg
