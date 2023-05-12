Flag at half staff

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I need not belabour Gettysburg residents as to the reason(s) our United States flag is flying, again, at half staff. Our local businesses are showing their respect by expressing the sentiment and grief all of us are experiencing, but a few local businesses half not taken on the responsibility. And why, I ask. Apathy? Ineptitude? Ignorance? I find it appalling. If tragic circumstances behold us and, thus, to not exercise this treasured act of respect and dignity, I am eager to hear the hollow responses as to why.
