Hypocrisy
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Do I understand Senator Mastriano correctly? When talking about female children and women, “my body, my choice” is nonsense. But when talking about wearing masks which is one of the few ways we have had to save lives from Covid, his talk is about freedom and his body, his choice.
His hypocrisy is stunning and frightening.
Kay MacDowell,
Gettysburg
