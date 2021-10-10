Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Clever move "burying" on the back page of the Sports Section a detailed report of Trump's efforts to overturn the election. Had it been placed in the main section, in my opinion, it would have provided a much more edifying read than another of Hartman's rants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.