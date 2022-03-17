Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a Hungarian Freedom Fighter from 1956, I fought against the Russian invasion of Budapest. The Russians inflicted terrible damage to the city and almost 40,000 civilians died. What the Russians are doing in Ukraine is similar to what happened in Hungary. I admire and support the Ukrainians who are resisting the onslaught against their country. Obviously, history repeats itself.
Leslie L. Megyeri,
Fairfield
