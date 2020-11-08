As the hearings tirelessly move on, more light is exposing our township's failure to protect all of it's citizens. We have learned that a solar company had the opportunity to have input into our ordinance in 2016. And, they recommended that the set-backs be reduced to 50 and 25 feet from the original 100 feet. Of course the "then" supervisors followed the solar company suggestions! One of those supervisors finally recused himself in January, 2020 before the first hearing. This was three years after signing a contract with a solar company and after voting in August 2019 to give the company an extension of four years to implement their plan!
