Local event

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A very rare opportunity is available for citizens of Adams County this week. To hear the viewpoints of soldiers In the Israeli Defense Forces who enforce the occupation of Palestine is not something that comes our way very often.
As someone who has spent equal time in both Israel and the occupied West Bank, I believe it is important to hear exactly what is going on in that part of the world. Because American dollars support the occupation, it is essential to know what those dollars are paying for.
It will be well worth our time to attend the Breaking the Silence event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Valentine Hall at the United Lutheran Seminary. Getting news from the military itself may turn out to be a surprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.