Vote for women’s rights
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a retired military officer, I am dismayed by signs I see around town with the message of “walk as free people.” I thought we were a free people! That was why I served in the military for over 26 years, protecting and defending the freedoms that we currently enjoy. Although lately, I am wondering if those in the Trump “MAGA”-world really know what it means? It upsets me to see book banning at libraries and shouting at elected officials at school board meetings by those wanting more say in curriculums, when what they actually want is to control and to prohibit any view but their own.
I’m appalled at those imposing their religious views on our Nation as a whole while failing to adhere to the tenets of the Constitution that subscribe to separation of church and state and protecting religious freedoms. Saying “my body my choice is ridiculous” is not respecting a woman’s right to decide her own fate and relegates her to a role of being a lesser citizen. Saying that you can always put the baby up for adoption is also a fallacy and I challenge any “old white man” who says that to me to tell me how many children they are willing to adopt (especially a special needs child who through no fault of their own has a life challenging handicap from birth, or a child who has suffered child abuse at the hands of callous foster parents). We already have far too many unwanted children who will never know a family’s love or support!
Being pro-choice does not mean that a person is pro-abortion, but rather that they believe that a woman has the right to make her own decisions concerning what should happen to her body. It’s for that very reason that I will be voting for Marty Qually, John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro this November. Please vote for a woman’s freedom this Election Day!
Catherine Dischner,
Orrtanna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.