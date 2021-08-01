Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Ok, the murder of Edna Laughman has been solved…again. I want the story of errors of the original prosecution and guilty verdict. Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett can thump his chest with his “until justice is served” comment, but who’s mistakes, misconduct, or negligence 34 years ago got a guilty verdict? What lengths did that team of prosecutors, police and court employees take to get “justice served”? Are these people still working in the county and what other “justice” have they served?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.