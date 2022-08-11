Opposes far-left politics
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
John Fetterman’s identity politics harps on Dr. Oz being from New Jersey., implying that only someone from Pennsylvania could represent Pennsylvanians well. But Fetterman never complained about Hillary’s move to New York to run for office there. Double standard. Dr. Oz is a caring person and physician, not a career politician like Fetterman. Unlike Fetterman, Oz pays his taxes.
Another career politician who ran on the same “I am Pennsylvanian” platform was Joe Biden, whose first act was to kill 40,000 well-paying Pennsylvania pipeline jobs. Fetterman was in favor of killing all those jobs. Now Manchin gets a West Virginia pipeline for his vote on the latest Democrat inflationary bill of $740 billion, with increased taxes on lower and middle class businesses, including Pa. shale energy. That’s OK- liberal privilege. Fetterman’s word salad, motherhood and apple pie statements brag about reorganizing the lieutenant governor’s office (so what), and he looks different (so what).
His views on the issues? We know he is funded by extremist far-left organizations. Fetterman will avoid mentioning the horrible effects of Democrat/Biden policies: record inflation rate; doubled gas prices (forcing Americans to drive less); Biden’s recession (transitory also?); killing energy independence; buying from enemies Iran, Venezuela, Putin; draining our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to China, etc.; wide open cartel-controlled border with criminals, got-aways from terrorist countries; human trafficking; women and children abused; fentanyl poisoning; all at record rates. Biden is owned by Putin and China (Hunter’s laptop ignored by the FBI even has a voicemail from Joe telling him that he (Hunter) is in the clear); parents who complain about critical race theory are domestic terrorists; weakened police; criminal- favoring D.A.s; baby formula and other empty shelf issues;...
Interesting that Biden was in Uvalde, Texas, 50 miles from the Mexican Border, he wouldn’t go to see the travesty and tragedy he created. On abortion, Democrats try to paint Dr. Oz as “extreme”, but if a Democrat supports abortion on demand including late-term, partial birth or even post birth abortion (i.e. murder), (former Democrat Va. Gov. Northam of Black Face fame), that’s not extreme! All Fetterman-supported far-left causes pushed by Biden have failed abysmally. Democrats obsess about the made-for-TV dramas called “hearings,” where only one opinion is allowed. One female “witness” must have rehearsed the phrase, “seemed to be saying something to the effect that...” a thousand times. But the Secret Service agents swear she was not even in the car. Of course those agents are banned from testifying.
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
