Stop Russian oil imports
Editor, Gettysburg Times
As Russians advance into the Ukraine, the United States continues to import Russian oil to the tune of about 800,000 barrels per day. At the current price of about $95/barrel, that equals $76 million/day or nearly $2.8 billion/month that we contribute to the war chest of the Russians. Today that money is paying for Russians to kill Ukrainians and destroy their democracy. Our State Department justifies the continuing imports by saying that to stop the flow would adversely impact our economy and be detrimental to the American people. I believe that history will judge this decision harshly and the already dead and the uncounted dead to come will haunt those responsible for the on-going Russian blood bath of the innocent. Our “climate czar” prays that the war will not “upset” the administration’s climate change initiatives. I embrace the power of prayer but some should be left unanswered. A prayer for the Ukrainian people seems more appropriate just now. What has happened to the political, moral and ethical values that have provided the high ground of our national support of democracy and freedom around the world?
The need to continue imports of oil from Russian has evolved from President Biden’s executive actions, early in his presidency, aimed at hampering the fossil fuel industry and forcing a premature change in the energy industry that we depend upon to fuel our economy and maintain our standard of living. As we beg our enemies and friends abroad to pump more oil and drill for more gas, the president condemns the same efforts at home. As China signs an agreement with Russia to provide 100 million tons of coal for their ever increasing number of coal fired power plants, the administration works gingerly to destroy the industry here at home. The administration has blocked pipe lines, forbidden drilling and denied leases at every turn. We are reaping the results of premature and misguided policies in only a matter of months and are paying murders invading democratic nations with the blood money that we have lost the will to stop. I wonder how many tons of CO2 emissions this war will produce. The “climate czar” will probably tell us but the ink will be in blood.
Chuck Stump
Gettysburg
