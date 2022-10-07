Responds to debunking letter
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
John Miller accused me of posting misinformation on Sept. 21. I hope he is not high-fiving himself. He “debunked” nothing.
1. U.S. citizens are guaranteed the right to vote once per election- not dead people, nor millions here illegally. Mr. Miller deflected to a poll tax- a lame excuse. A system to legally become a citizen exists. Fetterman didn’t call it a poll tax, he said “poor people (wink, wink- i.e. racist comment) forget their IDs.” He wants to make voter fraud easier.
2. I did not say Hillary never conceded. Democrats “hypocritically challenged election results (Hillary, Abrams never conceded),” not “Hillary and Abrams never conceded.” Al Gore also contested.
3. Biden declared war on fossil fuels. On day one, Biden killed (with executive order) Keystone Pipeline costing tons of good Pa. jobs. He eliminated leases and drilling for gas and oil on land and off shore, used regulatory warfare and drains U.S. strategic reserves (million barrels to China). Energy dependence greatly increases transportation, affecting all other costs. Groveling to Saudis didn’t work. Biden/Democrat outrageous spending supercharged inflation. Biden recently signed two items spending $1.3 trillion total — the college loan E.O., and the absurd Anti-Inflation Act (actually a climate bill), months after a $1.9 trillion bill.
4. John, you completely misinterpreted my comments about mandates. U.S. citizens had to observe the mandates, but not the millions of illegal immigrants violating federal law, i.e double standard. But Biden etc. tell us the border is secure. Outrageous lies. I believe these mandates “threaten our democracy,” as Biden says. Hypocrisy to “my body, my choice.”
5. There is obvious political bias in Biden’s (both VP term and now) Justice/FBI/Treasury. Hillary can have an illegal server, bleach it, delete 33,000 emails and destroy 12 Blackberries. No consequences. Deadly debacles in Benghazi and Afghanistan. No consequences. VP Biden brags on tape he withheld $1 billion in Ukraine aid until Burisma prosecutor fired (paid Hunter $80K/month). No consequences. Hunter’s laptop in FBI custody for 3 years, FBI Chief to Congress, “I have no idea where it is.” FBI Mar-a-Lago raid even though Presidential Records Act legally allows presidents to declassify any document. Besides M. Houck, Trump aides Stone and Navarro raided and led out in chains by FBI. Democrats Sussmann and (FBI) Clinesmith get off with D.C. juries.
6. I am not against E.O.s. When Biden immediately issued a barrage of 40 E.O.s, it reeked of authoritarianism. So does clenching fists, inciting and yelling “semi-Fascist” at political opponents. MAGA was Trump’s campaign slogan. Biden trying to label it a cult including demonizing and colluding with biased DOJ and FBI leaders. DOJ calls parents at school board meetings “domestic terrorists.” Where’s free speech? Biden may have bloody hands for the N.D. teen murdered.
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
