Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Hateful Harry had a big day Saturday. He got to show his weekly venom in the "Reporter's Notebook." Nothing too unusual there - just the regular name calling, Trump induced lies and some grammatical lapses that had this old English teacher reaching for a red pen. But he outdid himself with the political ad, disguised as a news article, he "somehow" managed to get placed at the top of page one. The so-called moms for liberty would appear to be closely aligned with Harry's delusions, and he apparently exercised his power as publisher to give its candidate some very valuable free exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.