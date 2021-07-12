Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Once again Straban Township makes their annual reach for turning the site of Camp Letterman into a taxable venture. The proposed effort will fill Camp Letterman with hundreds of solar panels [see the bottom of Saturday's Times front page to see what the solar panels look like]. Route 30 is the main entrance to the Gettysburg area. Do we want to welcome visitors and new neighbors with fields full of solar panels? Doctor Letterman was brilliant when he chose that Straban field for one of the largest Civil War Hospitals. He selected that field because of the many evergreens were available and were used to make the smell more bearable. Tents were festooned with evergreens garlands. Additionally, his site was located across the road where a rail line leaving Gettysburg was located, and where families came to take their wounded -- and in some cases the bodies -- to ship them to their home towns. Additionally, there was a spring providing fresh water that ran along the rail line.
