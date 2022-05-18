Gasoline price controls
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Rising fuel prices affect all of us and our entire economy. Not only does the cost of fuel affect automobiles and trucks, but also grocery and consumer goods deliveries of all types. Nearly everything arrives in Adams County by a fuel-driven truck, van, or train, and leaves the same way. Items we purchase for our homes are obtained by driving to the merchant or having them delivered.
Recently, prices for fuel, groceries, and consumer goods have risen sharply- and the blame game is in full force. Recent letters and columnists have singled our president as the prime cause. The sitting president usually takes the blame for our country’s woes, but typically cannot do much about them short term.
The situation is far more complex. Any administration has little price control over international commodities- especially crude oil.
The main elements of retail gasoline prices are:
Cost of crude oil 54%
Federal and state taxes 16%
Distribution and marketing 16%
Refining costs and profits 14%
Crude oil is a global commodity. The balance of global supply and demand has the greatest effect on costs. Current events of global interest also greatly influence prices, such as the conflict in Ukraine and covid-19. Other factors include seasonal demands, natural disasters, weather, and our location. In Oklahoma gas costs $3.99/gal., but gas costs $5.99/gal. in California. Closed countries which own wells, refineries, and retail outlets, such as Venezuela or Libya, can sell gasoline for 12 to 50 cents per gallon. However, Greece charges over $8 per gallon because they have no oil infrastructure and high taxes. Global commodity and future traders also play a large role in pricing. These are long term price and delivery contracts that hedge and protect future deliveries. Their response to a perceived future disruption is immediate.
The global demand is enormous- about 35 billion barrels per year. A barrel of oil is 42 gallons. That’s about 1/2 gallon for every person on earth for every day!
The major oil producing countries are:
United States 15%
Russia 12%
Saudi Arabia 12%
Canada 6%
Iraq 5%
Joseph MacDowell,
Gettysburg
