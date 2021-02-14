What if ex-President Trump had not planted suspicions well before the election that he only would lose if there was fraud? What if ex-President Trump had not called for his people to come to Washington to stop the count on Jan. 6? What if ex-President Trump had not given permission to many agitated members of the crowd to march on the Capitol? What if early in the attack ex-President Trump had asked the attackers to stand down?
