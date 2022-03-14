Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Praising Putin is not Patriotic
Calling Putin a genius is wrong - it empowers him
Killing Ukraine citizens and children- is not fake news- it’s a Communist dictator guilty of War Crimes
Withholding Aid to Ukraine to get dirt on a political opponent is NOT a perfect phone call
POW’s are Heros’s
Vietnam Vets are not “Losers”
5 draft deferments for heel spurs is pathetic
ALL Police Matter- including the Capital Police
Capital Insurection was not a friendly hug fest
Losing by 2.8 million votes to Clinton is sad
Losing to Biden by nearly 8 million- is a mandate
0-64 in Court Cases for voter fraud- Makes you a crybaby
Pleading the 5th 500 times in a deposition- Lock him Up
11 Former President Associates indicted- is not “hiring the best”
All people have the right to love who they want
The Entire Bible Matters- Not just what’s convenient
Christians help others
Covid will not just simply Go Away in the Spring
Drinking Clorox will kill you
Covid Vaccines save life’s
950,000 American lives lost in 2 years- saddest of all
Scott Lewis,
Biglerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.