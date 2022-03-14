Editor, Gettysburg Times,

Praising Putin is not Patriotic

Calling Putin a genius is wrong - it empowers him

Killing Ukraine citizens and children- is not fake news- it’s a Communist dictator guilty of War Crimes

Withholding Aid to Ukraine to get dirt on a political opponent is NOT a perfect phone call

POW’s are Heros’s

Vietnam Vets are not “Losers”

5 draft deferments for heel spurs is pathetic

ALL Police Matter- including the Capital Police

Capital Insurection was not a friendly hug fest

Losing by 2.8 million votes to Clinton is sad

Losing to Biden by nearly 8 million- is a mandate

0-64 in Court Cases for voter fraud- Makes you a crybaby

Pleading the 5th 500 times in a deposition- Lock him Up

11 Former President Associates indicted- is not “hiring the best”

All people have the right to love who they want

The Entire Bible Matters- Not just what’s convenient

Christians help others

Covid will not just simply Go Away in the Spring

Drinking Clorox will kill you

Covid Vaccines save life’s

950,000 American lives lost in 2 years- saddest of all

Scott Lewis,

Biglerville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.