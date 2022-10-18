Trouble at the pharmacy
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Where do you go when you see a community danger, but the customer support in the organization is unreachable? On Friday, I observed multiple people being sent away without their prescriptions in the Rite Aid located on West Street in Gettysburg, due to a labor shortage and faulty business processes. Prescriptions which had been faxed in were not being filled because the pharmacy stated they could not honor the prescription (in this case an antibiotic) without speaking to the doctor directly. This might not have been a problem, but they were also not answering the phone. Patients were waiting in line for 45 minutes and longer, only to get to the counter and be told their prescriptions could not be filled due to one reason or another. I saw at least three other customers in addition to myself receive a similar explanation. The pharmacy was also scheduled to close early. This situation basically meant that many people were not going to get their prescribed medication until after the weekend had passed. In my case, this was not a problem, but I saw elderly people and their caregivers being turned away, and I wondered if they could manage without their medications for three or four days. I tried to contact Rite Aid customer support, and their website went to a blank page. I tried contacting WellSpan and they thanked me but said they can’t do anything about a labor shortage. I pointed out that the pharmacy is part of their patient care plan, and they needed to understand that one of their downstream suppliers was not performing, which could hurt their patients. Clearly the people working in the pharmacy were doing their best, but the community needs to know that there is a problem.
Tamara Schwartz,
Gettysburg
