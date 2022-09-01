Climate change
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am a retired environmental-engineer and have worked alongside climate researchers for over 45 years. Natural climate change can be caused by phenomena such as slight shifts in the earth’s rotation, volcanic activity and solar variations. Human-induced climate change is caused by the greenhouse-effect of carbon emissions largely from power generation, transportation, industry and agriculture. Human-induced climate change was predicted over 150 years ago, and scientists call the present evolutionary era the “Anthropocene” defined as the human dominance of biological, chemical and geological processes on earth.
According to a study by the Yale Program on Climate Communication, 70% of the people in the U.S. believe that climate change is occurring. Seventy percent also believe that climate change is harming wildlife, plants, farming and will harm future generations. Getting closer to home, only 60% of people think the problem will effect the U.S. and 40% believe it will affect us personally. Fortunately, most of the respondents don’t live in Dallas, Texas where they just had a 1,000-year storm.
Climate change will have less of an impact in our region than other places (western and coastal communities), however it will affect the global economy and other aspects of our health and well-being. NASA has a great website describing the causes and effects of climate change. Even the Land of Oz will be affected.
What can we do? We are already doing quite a bit. Look at all the solar panels on houses, wind turbines and EV vehicles; even farming practices are changing, with better management of manure, the use of bio-gas for energy and planting forested buffers. We are slowly shifting to a green economy which currently generates $1.3 trillion in annual sales revenue while generating 9.5 million full-time jobs.
China and India are the worst carbon polluters, however they are investing hundreds of billions in clean energy. China is the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy.
We can lead the world in combating climate change, however, it has become a partisan issue, largely due to the mistrust in science sown by politicians funded by the large lobbying effort of the coal and gas industry. What can you do? Ask the politicians what their stance is on climate change and hold them accountable requesting fact-based evidence supporting their position and where they receive their financial backing. We should be united on this issue. We owe it to our grandchildren.
William Stack,
Gettysburg
