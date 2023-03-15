Prefers being ‘woke’
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
One of the right-wing’s current cudgels when throwing shade at liberals, is using the term “woke.” It’s become the hate-word du jour; used to denigrate issues that apparently threaten their fragile temperaments. The word derives from African-American vernacular relating to discrimination and prejudice. But, these right-wingers, possibly damaged from racist guilt, have co-opted and expanded woke’s meaning to cover all manner of social justice issues. What they don’t realize is that using the word emphatically exposes their insecurities.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes woke as, “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” In other words, “woke” could be substituted with the adjective, “tolerant”—to be open-minded and understanding of individuals and issues that may not be within one’s comfort zone (presumably an important Christian value). Among the far-right’s list of woke fears are people whose skin is not lily-white, gay and trans people, America’s history of slavery and genocide, scientific conclusions about climate change and vaccines, gender-phobia over books, toys and candy, etc., etc. What this suggests to me is that there is a sizable number of Americans suffering from numerous phobias starting with the obvious, xenophobia—the fear and loathing of other races and cultures as well as homophobia—the fear of homosexuality, but also metathesiophobia—the fear of change. People with this condition feel that they have less control over their lives owing to constant societal evolution and they tend to want to live in the past. This obviously can’t explain their disdain for some of America’s ugly history but there’s a phobia for that as well, called nostophobia—a repugnance or unease of the past. And then there’s scientophobia—fear of science. Finally, while there’s no technical term for it, these challenged individuals also have a dislike of nuance—an unease with subtlety—everything must be either right or wrong, black or white with no shades of gray. All these unfortunate disorders foster the toxic and deadly condition of hate. And as a result, right-wingers have usurped the word woke and made it into a pejorative to rail against today’s more tolerant and changing society.
I don’t know about you my fellow woke Americans, but I think we need to celebrate our open-mindedness and call out and expose these unhealthy phobias. Indeed, I would much prefer being tolerant and “woken, “than being narrow-minded, intolerant and broken!”
Frederick Fisher,
Gettysburg
