Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Most of our Southern states are putting God back into their public schools.
They’re putting in God we trust on their public schools. Over half of Southern states have done so already. This kind of news you don’t get from NBC & CBS. Let’s follow this example and put in God we trust on our public schools. Let’s get the job done while we still have time. If we don’t it will be to our demise.
P.S. Ever since we took God out of our public schools, America has gone downhill spiritually and economically. Wars we don’t win. Mass shootings we can’t stop and too many homeless people. Only God can make America great again.
