Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The current occupant of the White House is holding massive campaign rallies during this pandemic, with thousands of unmasked supporters jammed together like sardines. Early last winter, in a taped interview with Bob Woodward, Trump admitted that he knows how this virus is spread: it is airborne, and it is “mean stuff”. Yet he downplayed this fact to the American people, in order to not induce panic, as he is quoted as saying. This rings hollow, as he is a president who induces panic and division routinely, concerning immigration, race relations, and “law and order”. Yet he defies states` orders on public gatherings by holding these rallies, and mocks the wearing of masks. Stopping the airborne spread of this virus by masking and social distancing is the only way we will get rid of it. If we had had a national plan from the very beginning, we might have gotten a handle on controlling this “mean stuff”. Instead, Trump’s only concern was to keep the economy moving in order to get re-elected, suffering and death be damned. Trump supporters, do you think what he is doing with these rallies shows how much he cares for you, your health, and your family? Trump supporters, he does not give a flying fungus about you. If this sounds harsh, let me spell it out. He cares for one thing, and one thing only: that you stay off your ventilator long enough to crawl to the voting booth and fill in that oval before you die. Let that sink in. This man cares only about himself and his re-election. He cares nothing about you, me, or anyone else.
