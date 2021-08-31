Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My hat Is off....Thank You Gettysburg Council Members: Wes Heyser, Judy Butterfield and John Lawver. You all voted for the person and did not follow party lines. You are all to be commended.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: August 31, 2021 @ 9:56 pm
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My hat Is off....Thank You Gettysburg Council Members: Wes Heyser, Judy Butterfield and John Lawver. You all voted for the person and did not follow party lines. You are all to be commended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.