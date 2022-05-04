What a real leader looks like
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In the 21st-century there have been two men from the world of entertainment who have become elected leaders of their nations, but what a stark contrast between them. They are Donald Trump, twice-impeached former US president (a previous reality-TV star) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, current president of Ukraine (a former TV comedian). In the wake of Vladimir Putin’s illegitimate disastrous war on Ukraine we have witnessed what a real national leader looks like. The short 5’ 7”, 44-year-old Ukrainian towers miles above the 6’ 3”, tall 75-year-old former US president. Zelenskyy has demonstrated strength, resolve, empathy and intellectual stability in the face of this absolute hellish cataclysm. He has unified his nation and inspired resolve in his citizens by staying in his nation’s capital and bravely publicly proclaiming the right for his democratic nation to exist. He has been the inspirational “David” making “Goliath” Putin look like a wretched villain. Indeed, he’s inspired the entire world!
God forbid, had the United States experienced a similar threat during the reign of Donald Trump. Based on his performance during his presidency, I’m convinced he would have been totally incapable of rising to the occasion. Rather, the petty little thin-skinned man would have immediately reverted to his fallback victimhood position of the ”blame game.” He would have blamed his predecessor, his generals, his secretary of state, the media, his attorney general, the democrats and even his inept children in order to avoid taking any personal responsibility. When he had an opportunity to unite America to fight the disastrous COVID pandemic he did the exact opposite. And most likely if the going got really tough he would have abandoned his presidency and escaped to some safe haven island in order to save his KFC-bloated-backside with the excuse that he was unable to serve the nation due to his severe case of bone-spurs!
I hope, after witnessing what a real national leader looks like, Trump’s remaining republican followers will reconsider their overwrought affection for him. Should he announce that he’s running for a 2024 presidential repeat (to finalize the destruction of our democracy), I would strongly suggest looking carefully for a more suitable candidate to lead their party. There must be someone more capable than pathetic, infantile, thin-skinned-looser Donald Trump. Let’s be honest, presidential leadership requires a stable temperament and intellectual lucidity rather than petty, childish victimhood whining!
Frederick Fisher,
Gettysburg
