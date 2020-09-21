Amid the worst pandemic since 1918, President Trump once again stated during his recent Town Hall meeting in Pennsylvania that he will unveil his new health-care plan in the next few weeks. This supposed new plan will replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) which the President has railed against for over four years. Please do not get excited by this announcement. The President has promised a new health-care plan at least 15 times and never delivers according to the Washington Post.
