Unfortunately, with the rain Sunday, Aug. 22, we had to cancel the Bridge Dedication and Music at Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park. The bridge is dedicated to the memory of Dane Wagle; Dane was a great friend of the Park. He helped with construction and was instrumental in getting Music in the Park started with his guidance and regular performances. Construction of the bridge by volunteers was made possible by generous donations from Dane’s friends and family.
