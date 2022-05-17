Outpouring overwhelming
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On March 13, the unimaginable happened. Our son, who was also a husband, father, brother, uncle, and business associate passed away at the age of 41 due to complications from brain surgery. Bruce Hollabaugh will be remembered by so many for many different reasons. And the outpouring from the community has truly been staggering. Over 1,000 people attended the visitation and/or memorial service held to remember Bruce. The family received guests for over 5.5 hours. Many of those paying their respects brought food for us, gifts, books, cards, flowers. It truly became a blur. Although we have tried to be diligent in getting appropriate thank you notes out to everyone, we have undoubtedly missed some of you.
Nearly $40,000 has been received in the form of memorials to Canner Funds, the SHAP Endowment Fund and/or Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville. It is truly hard to grasp the generosity of our community and those with whom Bruce worked and interacted – and to adequately express our appreciation. In speaking with Bruce’s older two children — Gabe (age 16) and Eva (age 14) in the midst of all this, we shared that this was not normal. The outpouring from our community underscores the kind of man their dad was. Our family has just been so deeply touched by so many acts of kindness.
If we failed to get a card to you, please accept this as our deep, profound, heartfelt thank you. I personally miss the very early morning Wordle competitions with Bruce. Sadly, those have stopped. However, one thing has not stopped. We are more driven than ever to farm in the manner that would make Bruce proud. He surely loved his horticulture! Nothing will ever be the same. But for Bruce, we will farm.
Kay and Brad Hollabaugh,
Biglerville
