Likes holiday memories

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I want to thank Deb Thomas for her idea of “change” to the norm of the Opinions page to the fondest Christmas memories of the community (Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 issue).
It was truly a refreshing and “memorable” bond to many who read the various writings of heartfelt words and experiences. It’s always good to be “taken back” to those times, whether pleasant or not, as it gives us our own current perspective.
Mr. Hartman, your father was a wise man as he portrayed the selfless act of thinking of others as more important in a time of his life that was uncertain, dread, but yet eternal. Quite the example of our heavenly Father.
