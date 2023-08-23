Defends other ‘facts’
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As publisher of a newspaper, Harry Hartman should be better informed on issues he writes about in his paper. In Saturday’s paper, Mr. Hartman scoffed at the idea that the prolonged hot weather experienced by much of the nation had anything to do with the recent increase in gasoline prices. In fact, according to GasBuddy and AARP, heat has had a significant impact on prices because the heat puts a strain on refineries and caused several of them to go offline for a time during recent months. As for President Biden “depleting” the strategic oil reserve, the sale of oil from the reserve was done in 2022 to offset the reduction in supply due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The purpose was to increase world supply to ease pressures on gas prices. In general, increasing supply of anything helps keep prices lower than if the supply is constricted. The economics classes Mr. Hartman took in college surely would have taught him that.
That China bought some of the oil released from the Strategic Oil Reserve is a matter of existing federal law. Whenever oil is released from the reserve, it must, by law, be sold to the highest bidder.
Mr. Hartman also shows his lack of knowledge of current affairs and basic civics by suggesting he might be at risk for “doubting the full integrity of a national election.” One does not face prosecution for such statements. One faces prosecution for taking actions to unlawfully overturn an election. This distinction is one means of knowing that the government is not authoritarian. I suggest that Mr. Hartman consult a dictionary so that he may understand what the word authoritarian means. I would also like to hear from him why he has such doubts about the election. Surely, by now, somebody (Mr. Lindell, perhaps, with all the money he has thrown at the matter) would have come up with some evidence which would survive in a court of law. Nobody has done so after almost three years.
Finally, with respect to the name-calling directed at the president and the insinuations about Hunter Biden, I don’t think Mr. Hartman is showing his fundamental lack of knowledge. Rather, I believe he is showing that he is petty or juvenile or some combination of the two.
Dan Doyle,
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.