Claims officials untruthful
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a past borough council president and member of EBAJA, I recently wrote three memos to them about ongoing problems and errors that needed to be corrected: Nov. 2, and Dec. 6, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022. The only one that was acknowledged was the Nov. 2nd memo, by the EBAJA. That memo was regarding the amendment of water and sewer rates, amendment of connection fees, and replacement of the common EBAJA and Borough solicitor.
EBAJA’s November 2021 Minutes indicated that the memo concerned “…obsolete issues and/or inaccurate and inadequate information…” There was no actual rebuttal of any kind. Concerning the operational/capital portions of the water/sewer rates, a “…satisfactory explanation was provided by the treasurer.” Again, there was nothing in the minutes as to any explanation. Since the capital charges were previously found inadequate for payment of the Pennvest capital loans, capital payments have included revenues from the operational accounts.
EBAJA did not accept my second or third memos. The Dec. 6, 2021 memo added another criticism of the solicitor, my 2013 application to be re-appointed to EBAJA, and a further criticism of the “connection fee”, then and currently applied. The Jan. 2, 2022 memo cited the State regulations regarding Equivalent Dwelling Units (EDU’s), and connection (tapping) fees. None were correctly addressed by the borough or EBAJA. I added a capital cost assignment on a per gallon of use basis and noted EBAJA’s financial reporting failures. (EBAJA has continuously failed to meet most financial reporting requirements in Municipal Authorities in Pennsylvania (https:dced.pa.gov)).
The borough did not review any of my memos, indicating by e-mail to me on Feb. 7, 2022 that the solicitor gave guidance that “the Borough does not have an interest in reviewing documents from non-resident/non-taxpaying sources that un-affiliated with the Borough.” Of course, the solicitor is criticized for less-than-competent actions in the three memo’s, so I suspect he may be biased. And I would note that I was council president and a member of EBAJA in the past, so I should be granted considerable leeway.
I should simply be considered a watchdog. The water and sewer rates are discriminatory (particularly the sewer rates), and disproportionately impact the citizenry by cross-subsidizing very large users.
Should you like copies of the undistributed memo’s, please ask me for electronic versions at dr1943111@gmail.com.
David Richards,
Mechanicsville, Md.
