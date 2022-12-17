Garden club thanks supporters
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A big holiday thank-you to the extended Gettysburg community who participated the Gettysburg Garden Club’s annual greens sale on Dec. 3. As some of you found out, we sold out early.
Our thanks also go to Musselman’s, Kelco Industries, Hundredfold Farms, Middle Creek Nursery and those of you who responded to our request in the paper to donate greens. We are grateful to Geoff Wade, Sara Rohr, Charlie Skopic, Adam Martin, Kathy Evans, Dennis Bear, Sue Cipperly, Nancy Cook, Mindy Johnson and many others for bringing greens from their own properties. Without a variety of greens, we are unable to make our arrangements and wreaths.
Not to be forgotten are the 50+ club members, many who worked for eight days straight from the day after Thanksgiving until everything was cleaned up on Dec. 3 to bring this event to you. It is amazing to see the transformation that occurs during the week, from cutting branches off trees, to workshop tables where magic occurs, to our sale day.
The sales from this event go to providing scholarships to college students who are majoring in plant-based/horticulture subjects and support the planting in the Gettysburg Square. So, you can be assured that your gift of buying from our sale will give back to you spring, summer, fall and winter each year.
Joan Horak (Gettysburg Garden Club),
Gettysburg
