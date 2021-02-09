Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please include me in those who express gratitude for your willingness in allowing differing viewpoints in your newspaper. The election is over, the new president, vice president, senators and representatives have been sworn in, the flood of executive orders continue, and yet the hate speech and meaningless and quite possibly unconstitutional impeachment efforts against the former president continue. The hate speech continues to flow from the victors who seek to punish in some fashion the former president and the 75 million Americans who voted for him. Now there's a new local target: a conservative columnist named Bruce Bennett. There was an immediate response: Ms. Bryant described the column as "puzzling." This should help Ms. Bryant understand the nature of the column a little better: the letter printed directly below yours, by Mr. Richwine, demands the removal of the column from future editions, as he does not agree with the statements made by Mr. Bennett. It's as if Mr. Bennett knew that someone would attempt to suppress his right to free speech (thus the title), and Mr. Richwine proved to be the perfect foil. Mr. Richwine also attempts to quote Mr. Bennett's description of himself as "Independent," but can't manage the spelling on two separate occasions. Perhaps Ms. Bryant should apply her statement of "grammatically challenged" to Mr. Richwine's letter as well.
