Claims Levy, Times biased
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I see in the June 7th edition on page A3 that Marc Levy is still on his continuous rant about Trump and Mastriano’s “baseless claims” of election fraud.
Sadly, Levy and the Gettysburg Times have been reporting this as news since the election, when in fact it is just Levy’s opinion.
Interestingly, it was printed next to an article about a former Philadelphia area Congressman pleading guilty to STUFFING BALLOT BOXES for democratic candidates.
If the Gettysburg Times feel obligated to print this kind of opinion piece, may I suggest that it be printed on the editorial page where opinions are expected to be?
Earnest Long,
Gettysburg
