Oak Lawn Cemetery is my neighbor! I wish to address the red flag issues that were brought forth and that our elected officials dropped the ball! Several of my neighbors and myself went to several township meetings concerning Oak Lawn and the proposed Musket Ridge development! When you go to the meetings, you have to sign in to talk on the subject at hand. Thus, a public record has begun! Several of us voiced our displeasure with Oak Lawn trying to sell a portion of the land so that the owner of the time could put a proposed half way house at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Belmont Avenue and US 30.
