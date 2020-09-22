Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The president's inability or unwillingness to be truthful, and his frequent double-downing, reminds me of an old essay written by Woody Allen. One of the characters in the essay, an absent-minded professor, is watching a ballet from a theater's balcony. He leans over too far and falls out of the balcony. In order to avoid being embarrassed, he showed up at the ballet each evening of the following week. He would then purposely fall out of the balcony, brush himself off, wink at a fellow patron and announce, "See, I meant to do that." In January, Trump began to make awful decisions and because he loves to double-down, and can't admit his errors, he feels he must continue the charade each day. He believes he can't go back so he has to spin his web of lies and take down as many as possible. I wonder if that absent-minded professor began to really believe his own fib.
