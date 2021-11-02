Today, I have discovered Hateful Harry's manifesto at last. Dana Milbank published a column in which he posted his understanding of the goals of the Trump followers. He said "they want an unstable America of ill-mannered insults, conspiracy theories, rageful attacks on educators, irrational opposition to lifesaving vaccinations, ham-handed attempts to suppress voting,..". I thought "That's Harry, all over."
