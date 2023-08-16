Protect monarch butterflies
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A couple of days ago, my husband and I took a walk on the former country club golf course, now Park Service property. We saw two monarch butterflies. From now until well into October, more monarchs will be arriving, searching out flowers for food and milkweed plants to lay eggs on. I was glad to see that many milkweed plants are returning to the old golf course. There’s also lots of Queen Anne’s lace which eastern black swallowtail butterflies feed on.
Last year, the Park Service bush-hogged the entire area during the peak of monarch hatching. Only a very small area with milkweed in only one field remained. Hundreds of monarchs in various stages of development must have been destroyed. Monarchs are an endangered species and loss of habitat is a prime contributor to their decline.
I urge the Park Service to refrain from mowing this property until the end of October, and I further urge the Park Service to include preservation of butterfly habitat in future plans.
Diana Henne,
Gettysburg
