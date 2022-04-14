Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The letter from Mike Hutchison in the April 11 edition of the Times left me speechless, confused and frankly flabbergasted. Wading through the vitriol, name-calling, ad hominem attacks, ignorance of fact and multiple outright untruths, what exactly was he trying to say?
But what really leaves me confused is why the Times would even publish this letter. Aside from the lack of any clear point, the tone struck me as divisive, vitriolic and dismissive of any attempt to have a reasoned, open discussion. I would encourage the Times to take care in choosing letters to publish. Our country is already riven by hateful divisiveness and irrational anger. Help us reject anger and division, and work for unity and reconciliation.
Steve Huete,
Orrtanna
(Editor's note: It's called Freedom of Speech; each person is entitled to an opinion, and the Times will not pick and choose who make speak. DKT)
