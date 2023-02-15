Purses make a difference
Editor, Gettysburg Times,

We’re back in person at the Gettysburg Wyndham for the 16th annual Woman’s Purse Auction on Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. A Kentucky Derby theme, “Run for the Purses,” allows you to wear a favorite hat, enjoy delicious food, a bubbly drink, scrumptious desserts and an atmosphere of fun for the benefit of our United Way of Adams County’s youth programs and County’s Independent Living Program. Bid on bags of all sizes, shapes and colors as well as a chance at the fishbowl tables, “Purse Tree” and silent auction area where you’ll find something for everyone in all price ranges. The volunteer committee along with our Independent Living Youth will greet you as we dedicate the evening auction to help fund our foster youth transition program and strengthen our investment in early childhood initiatives.
Here’s another chance to “GIVE WHERE WE LIVE,” change young lives and have fun with friends, family and Adams County residents who choose to make a difference.
This letter is submitted on behalf of the Woman’s Purse Committee of the United Way of Adams County by its chair. More information available at 717-334-5809.
Nancy Cook,
Gettysburg
