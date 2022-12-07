A win for Gettysburg
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have been reading with interest about the pending sale of General Pickett’s Buffet and I would definitely like to commend Mr. Gary Ozenbaugh, the current owner of the restaurant, for his recognition of the historical importance of the land upon which his building presently sits.
Over the past Thanksgiving weekend, my wife and I entertained visitors from North Carolina. When we discussed the coming sale of Pickett’s Buffet to the American Battlefield Trust and their partners, my friend mentioned that it was across this very land that his Civil War relative had advanced as part of the left flank of the Confederate Army on their major action on July 3, 1863. He was thrilled to hear that Mr. Ozenbaugh seemed to care enough about the “hallowed ground” history of the land to sell it to a strong preservation group, rather than a developer who might only care about personal gain.
As we have seen in the past and with ongoing developments such as the Residences at Willoughby Run, the mighty dollar (rather than history) can be at the forefront of area development. It also seems important to note that Mr. Ozenbaugh is not closing his business but rather relocating it. Tax dollars will continue to come into our local coffers, while the restoration of an important area of Pickett’s Charge will provide a new impetus to bring tourists and historians to a part of the battlefield and town that has somewhat struggled since the relocation of the National Park Service’s Visitor Center in 2008.
Steinwehr Avenue was once a thriving part of the Gettysburg business district but has seen a decrease in sidewalk traffic since the Visitors Center’s relocation. During the borough’s First Friday event for December, my wife and I walked down Steinwehr Avenue, which was virtually deserted, save for Dobbin House and ghost tour traffic. Main Street Gettysburg’s plan to enrich the Steinwehr Avenue corridor has been supported by townsfolk for several years but is still a work in progress. Now the sale of Pickett’s Buffet will open up potential for additional visitors to tour and interpret a new part of the battlefield, as well as spend their tax dollars in an area that can again benefit from increased visitor interest and traffic. Mr. Ozenbaugh’s foresight can therefore turn into a win/win situation for our area. Once again, thank you Mr. Ozenbaugh.
Stephen Mock,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.