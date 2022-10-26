Get rid of ‘trashy’ books
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am proud of Carolyn Jenkins for bringing to the attention of the Gettysburg School Board the filth and trashy books that are finding their way into the school library.
Carolyn knows that you become what you read, watch and listen too. The school board needs to stop pornography and topics of similar nature from reaching our students because of the detrimental influence it can have on them (I still have three grandchildren in grades three, six and 10 in the Gettysburg Schools. Two already graduated).
A comparison of Jonathan Edwards with Max Jukes and their descendants I believe will show why Carolyn had a right to be concerned.
Jonathan Edwards lived in the state of New York. He was a Christian and believed in Christian training. He married a girl of like character. From this union came 300 preachers, 65 college professors, 13 university presidents, 60 authors of good books, three United States congressmen and one vice president of our nation. Barring one grandson who married a questionable character, the family has not cost the state a single dollar.
Max Jukes lived in the same state. He did not believe in Christian training. He married a girl of like character. From this union 300 died prematurely, one hundred were sent to the penitentiary for an average of 13 years each, 190 were public prostitutes and 100 were drunkards. This family cost the state $1.2 million and made no helpful contribution to society.
One family was concerned about building character into their children, the other family didn’t care as you can tell by the results.
70% of Christian youth pastors report that they have had at least one teen come to them for help in dealing with pornography in the past 12 months. 57% of pastors say porn addiction is the most damaging issue in their congregations and 69% say porn has adversely impacted the church.
School boards have a tendency to go along with whatever is politically correct. The emphasis should be on developing good morals, Christian values and character. As Warren Wiersbe says in his book, “The Integrity Crisis,” “When the diagnosis is wrong, how can the remedy be right?”
Please honor Carolyn’s request to pull these kinds of books and do not let this die in committee.
E. Mark Punchard Sr.,
Gettysburg
