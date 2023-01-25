Lauds Kennie’s employees

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I wanted to give a shout out to the bakery team at Kennie’s. My wife had taken ill and had contacted me, her husband, to pick her up and bring her home. In the meantime, these employees provided care above and beyond expectations. They motioned her to relax and sit, told her to call home, offered her various suggestions to aid her in her time of need and, exhibiting the utmost care, the Manager and another employee escorted her to our car. Our community is blessed to have fellow dwellers behaving so unselfishly. Thank you!
