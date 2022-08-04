Unnecessary tax increase
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 9:09 pm
I read with interest the July 21 article titled “Area school districts get funding boost from state.” The article states that Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) is getting $9,139,557 in state education funding, which is a 7 percent increase over last year. We know the GASD budget was approved before the state education funding figures were known, which is almost always the case.
However, I’m guessing that although this year’s budget line item for estimated state funding was probably some percentage over last year’s figure, it was in no way 7 percent or anything close to it. Now that we know of this extensive new funding, our 1.38 percent tax increase should be rebated. And our millage rate should be set back to last year’s rate of 11.1057 so we are not penalized for this year’s unnecessary tax increase every year going forward. Let’s see if the GASD Board does the right thing; a copy of this has also been sent to the board’s group email address.
Ellen Ashworth,
Gettysburg
